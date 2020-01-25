Balanced J-T grabs 50-45 win over Scio at Showcase

ALFRED — With five players scoring six points or more, Jasper-Troupsburg wasn’t sure who would take home the Player of the Game plaque from the Barkley Showcase Saturday night.

It turned out to be senior Reese Draper, who led the balanced Wildcats with 13 points in a 50-45 win over Scio at Alfred State College.

“To come over here as a senior and play really well is great, especially against a good team like Scio,” Draper said. “We wanted to get a win in front of a good crowd. It definitely felt good.”

Quincy Cornell, Noah Price and Tyler Flint scored eight points apiece in the win for the Wildcats, who took command in the third quarter and then held off Scio’s late rally. Scio senior Brendan Graves converted a four-point play with 1:01 left in regulation to get the Tigers within three at 43-40.

Cam Loucks added five points for Scio in the last minute, but J-T (10-4) hit its free throws to seal the win.

“We try to stress the importance of them every day in practice,” said J-T head coach Tom Price. “I thought tonight was a great team win. Everyone that went in did something good for us. We didn’t know who would get the plaque because it was such a balanced game.”

Loucks led all scorers with 24 points and Graves added 18 for Scio (9-2), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.

“We weren’t playing good defense, and when we don’t play good defense we don’t play good offense,” said Scio head coach Dillon McFall. “We still had a chance to win but we didn’t really play very well on the defensive end. We did a good job on Hill and Price, their two main scorers. We didn’t do a very good job on anyone else.”

Scio outscored J-T 18-8 in the second quarter to lead 26-24 at the break, but the Wildcats took over with a strong third out of the locker room.

“We played a lot better in the first half than we did in the second half. We had a lot more energy,” said Graves. “We have to keep getting better in practice and keeping working hard. We just made too many mistakes tonight. It’s really fun to play over here, though.”

J-T cranked up the defense in the second half.

“We talked at halftime that they were taking too many foul shots,” Price said. “It’s tough, because Loucks is so active. Then you cheat on Graves and maybe overcorrect on him and you’re out of position. That was the main emphasis at halftime, limit the free throw attempts. I thought they were getting the ball into the post pretty easy in the first half and getting too many transition layups.”

The Wildcats host Arkport/Canaseraga Monday, while Scio hosts Cuba-Rushford.

Scio8 18 8 11 — 45

J-T16 8 15 11 — 50

SCIO: Brendan Graves 5 4-6 18, Cam Loucks 7 9-16 24, Carl Finnemore 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 14-21 45.

JASPER-TROUPSBURG: Brayden Hill 1 4-4 6, Noah Price 2 2-2 8, Josh Flint 0 1-2 1, Blake Lawson 1 0-2 2, Tyler Flint 2 3-4 8, Reese Draper 5 3-6 13, Ethan Draper 2 0-0 4, Quincy Cornell 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 13-20 50.

3-point goals: Scio 4 (Graves 3, Loucks); J-T 3 (Price 2, T. Flint). Fouled out: None.