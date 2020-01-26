ELMIRA - The Corning Hawks boys swim team set three pool records at the John Beecher Invitational in Elmira Saturday.

Cal Bartone broke the breaststroke record that was set in 1999 with a time of 59.241. The 200 medley relay team of Domenic Palumbo, Cal Bartone, Yushi Portwood and Ryan McNutt broke the pool record for the 200 yard medley relay that was set in 1990 with a time of 1:37.85.

“The boys started off the meet with a record setting swim in the medley, and continued with many [person records] and Cal’s record in the breaststroke,” Corning head coach Alyssa Helsing said.

Daniel Hursh, Palumbo, Bartone and McNutt broke the pool record in the 400 feestyle relay that was set in 1984, finishing in 3:15.811. The time also set a school record and is a top-10 time in New York State.

“It was a long meet and we are so proud of the way out 400 free relay come together in the last event and had such amazing swims,” said Helsing.

Corning finished second behind Ithaca who scored 340 total points to the Hawks’ 266 and Horseheads finished third with a team score of 193.

Overall, Helsing was proud of her teams’ effort.

“We were really happy with our younger swimmers and 500 free swimmers who dropped a lot of time, as well as our team as a whole and the support they showed each other,” Helsing said.

Ithaca captured the title in the meet's Class A Division for a 10th consecutive year.

Campbell-Savona was a repeat champion after winning the Class C title last season. The Panthers finished with 337 points, followed by Odessa-Montour with 285 points.