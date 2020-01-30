HORNELL — The Geneva Panthers built up a big lead in the second half and held off a late push from Hornell in order to grab a 62-47 win over the Red Raiders on Wednesday evening in Hornell.

Jackson White led the Red Raiders with one of his best all-around performances of the season. The junior sharpshooter not only got to the rim at will, he also generated several points at the free throw line, ending with 17 total points in the loss.

“He just needs to build on this now. The thing I liked the most tonight was the 6-for-6 at the free throw line, because that tells me he was being aggressive and getting to the rim,” said HHS coach Kirk Scholes. “The 3-pointers will come off of other people, he’s just got to take his time and do what he is capable of doing. Hopefully we can get this to continue.”

The game was a true back and forth affair in the opening quarter.

White got the Red Raiders going early when he scored six straight points on a and-one finish and a 3-pointer. His free throw gave HHS the slim 9-8 lead, but it did not last long.

The teams seemingly traded shots on every single possession for the final minutes, but it was Geneva that got the last bucket of the frame, a corner 3-pointer that lead to a 19-16 lead after the first quarter.

The Red Raiders came out and quickly got the lead back, but Geneva responded with an 11-3 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 29-23 with four minutes left in the half. Geneva’s lengthy defense finished the half off strong, and then the Panthers once again registered the final shot of the quarter and took a 36-25 lead into halftime.

Hornell cut into the lead after the break, but Geneva was in firm control on both ends, and it kept the lead at 39-30 halfway through the third quarter. And while Hornell looked great for spurts throughout the rest of the game, it simply could not find the consistency that was needed to sustain the effort.

“We need a couple of guys to step up. We were getting some production early in the year from certain guys, but lately we just haven’t gotten it. We don’t have a 30-point per night scorer, we have to do it collectively with eight guys pulling their weight,” said Scholes. “Right now its just a mindset thing, and a finishing thing. There are multiple guys that can do more than what they are doing right now, and we need all of them. I hope that starts to happen.”

In an attempt to cut into the lead, HHS went into its full court press defense, but the Panthers were up to the task, and their lead continued to grow. By the end of the third quarter, Geneva held a commanding 47-32 lead.

Hornell put everything it had into a comeback effort in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers’ lead never faltered, and Geneva eventually escaped with a 62-47 win.

Hornell (11-4) now prepares to host Haverling on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.