BATH — Dansville's swimming stand-out Aidan Kreiley reeled in another honor following the Livingston County Athletic Association's championship swim in Bath on Friday night (Jan. 17).

Aidan took the 100 Breaststroke in a time of 56.04 and performed well in several other events for his Mustang teammates and was later tabbed as Livingston County "Senior Swimmer of the Year." Among the long list of accomplishments, Kreiley will be one of the Section V swimmers who will head off to the states soon as well.

Mustang swim skipper Chris Everett also chimed in with regard to many of Dansville's personal performances in the meet as well, noting:

"Yet another night of impressive swims by these boys! To start it off all three relays came home with best times of the season followed by Mason Wolcott (1:56.78) and Tim O’Toole (1:59.89) setting personal bests yet again in the 200 Free. The 200 IM saw two more by Zack Kreiley (2:13.73) and Greg Young (2:17.25). The 50 free standout was Jeff Young getting his second sectional cut.

In diving, Robert Balconi (284.50) and Devon Curtis (249.60) dove to a 4th and 7th place finish. Patrick Puffer (1:01.03)and Connor Knapp (1:00.71) both swam personal bests in the 100 free moving them up in the rankings for sectionals. The 500 free saw success out of the four Dansville entries. Zack Kreiley (5:11.25) with a close 2nd place finish, followed by Tim O’Toole (5:19.30), Jordan Camacho (5:41.00), and Ryan Frazer (6:27.32) all with personal bests.

"To finish off the night we had a personal best and top 10 finish in the 100 Backstroke from Greg Young (1:07.15) and for the final individual swim of the night we saw a 1-2 finish from Aidan Kreiley (56.04) and Mason Wolcott (1:04.85) in the 100 Breaststroke. And to culminate the championship meet Aidan Kreiley was awarded the LCAA Senior Swimmer of the Year."

Zack Kreiley placed second in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 IM. Mason Wolcott was second in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 freestyle. Greg Young was sixth in the 200 IM. Robert Balconi finished fourth in diving. Tim O’Toole finished fifth in the 500 freestyle.

Dansville’s 400 relay (Zack Kreiley, Greg Young, Mason Wolcott, Aidan Kreiley) was second to Livonia. Dansville’s 200 medley relay was third.

Wayland-Cohocton’s Alex Gleason was third in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle. Tyler Jordan was fifth in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Way-Co’s 200 free relay placed fourth, while the 400 free relay was fifth and the 200 medley relay was sixth.

Dansville relay times:

200 Medley Relay- Zack Kreiley, Aidan Kreiley, Timothy O'Toole, & Mason Wolcott (1:45.73)

200 Free Relay- Timothy O'Toole, Connor Knapp, Patrick Puffer, & Greg Young (1:46.79)

400 Free Relay- Zack Kreiley, Greg Young, Mason Wolcott, & Aidan Kreiley (3:33.59)

Final Team Standings:

1.) LIvonia 576...2.) Avon 504....3.) Dansville 289.....4.) York-Pavilion 230....5.) Wayland-Cohocton 215....6.) Haverling 167....7.) Hornell 145.....8.) Geneseo 108......9.) Letchworth-Perry 72.