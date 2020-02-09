Fillmore wins final round of Barkley Showcase

CANISTEO — Will Valentine scored 25 points as he led the Fillmore Eagles to a dominating 62-47 win over the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the 2020 Dan Barkley Memorial Showcase.

Valentine scored 11 of his 25 points in the second quarter, where the Eagles held a 18-13 scoring edge that allowed them to take the double-digit lead at halftime and never look back.

Fillmore held a narrow 10-6 lead after the first quarter thanks to Levi Webb scoring six of his eight total points in the frame. The defenses continued to dominate in the second quarter, but Fillmore slowly worked out to the lead thanks to Valentine.

Then Valentine knocked down a pair of free throws and the lead settled in at 29-18 at the halftime break.

Fillmore came out of the halftime break and took complete control. The Eagles speed was too much to handle, as steals turned into layups and the lead grew to 36-19 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Cole Ferris scored the next five points for the Redskins, but Fillmore’s lead only grew from there. The Eagles press continued to force turnovers, and then the offense knocked down some final shots in order to take a 48-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Canisteo-Greenwood put everything they had into a comeback effort, but Fillmore’s lead never faltered, and the Eagles cruised to the 62-47 win.

Canisteo-Greenwood was led by 17 points from Hunter McCaffrey, while Ferris finished with 14 points in the loss.

Fillmore (13-2) now returns home to face off with Whitesville on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. Canisteo-Greenwood (8-9) awaits seedings for the SCAA tournament.

Jasper-Trouspburg 91, Andover 50

ANDOVER — Brayden Hill, Tyler Flint and Reese Draper turned in dominating performances as the Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats picked up a huge 91-50 road win over Andover on Saturday afternoon in Andover.

Hill led all scorers with 21 points, while Flint finished with 20 points and Draper added 18 in the win.

Andover was led by Spencer Cook, who finished with 21 points.

Jasper-Troupsburg (12-5) now awaits seedings for the SCAA tournament. Andover (4-13) now heads to Houghton Academy on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mercy 61, Dansville 49

ROCHESTER — Mercy handed the Dansville Mustangs just their second loss of the season when it picked up a 61-49 win in Rochester on Saturday.

Grace Rittenhouse led the way with 19 points, one rebound, three assists and three steals, Arayana Young had another double-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Dansville (15-2) now returns home on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for a contest against Livonia.