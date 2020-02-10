By Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Girls bowling

Dundee 5 Bloomfield 0

The Dundee girls’ bowling team won all 5 points against Bloomfield with a final pin fall of 1,868 to 1,695 Feb. 3. Dundee’s Cassie Morrissette bowled the highest series of 476, including games of 159, 117 and the night’s highest game of 200. Also for Dundee, Claudya Lyons bowled a 418 series (175, 131, 112) and Jaedyn Brewer bowled a 366 series (108, 112, 146). With the win, the Lady Scots were named the Finger Lakes West League champs, finishing 46-4 in the season.

Penn Yan 4 Wayne 1

The Lady Mustangs beat Wayne at Brock’s Feb. 4with a final pin count of 2,564 to 2,419. Penn Yan’s Andy Kniffin had the match’s highest series of 565 and the night’s highest game of 257. Anella Tillman bowled a 557 series (195, 131, 231) and McKelvie Jensen bowled a 525 series (201, 156, 169).

Newark 5 Marcus Whitman 0

The Wildcats lost all 5 points to the Reds Feb. 4 with a final pin count of 2,762 to 2,225. Whitman’s Zoelle Payne bowled a 181 game in her 527 series.

Penn Yan 5 Marcus Whitman 0

The Mustangs finished second place in the league when they defeated Marcus Whitman Feb. 5 with a total pin count of 2551 to 2291 Wednesday. Anella Tillman rolled a 572 series with games of 213, 211, and 148. Andy Kniffin added a 569 series (202, 213, 154). Zoelle Payne bowled a 516 series for Marcus Whitman (186,160, 170), while Jane Snaith added a 481 series (178, 167, 136) Kennedy Smith added a 454 series which included a game of 188.

Penn Yan 5 Dundee 0

The Mustangs defeated the Scots with a total pin count of 2339 to 2120 Feb. 6. Andy Kniffin rolled a 564 series (166, 237, 161) and Mckelvie Jensen added at 534 series (171,168, 195). Cassie Morrissette bowled a 459 series (146, 156, 157) for Dundee while Cheyenne Cummings added a 441 series (123, 177, 141).

Boys bowling

Dundee 4 Bloomfield 1

Dundee defeated Bloomfield, taking all but 1 point in the match Feb. 3. The final pin count was Dundee’s 2,070 to Bloomfield’s 2,007. For Dundee, Stephen Smith bowled the night’s high series of 576 (196, 200, 178) and Austin States rolled the night’s high game of 214 in his 477 series. Also for the Scots, Aaron Ayers bowled a 432 series (153, 125, 154).

Penn Yan 4 Wayne 1

The Mustangs’ varsity bowling team beat Wayne Feb. 4 at Brock’s Bowl with a final pin count of 3,023 to 2,762. Cameron Bassage had the night’s highest series of 650, which included a games of 244, 154 and the match’s high game of 252. Also for Penn Yan, Jon Mashewske bowled a 602 series (233, 212, 157) and Connor Harmon bowled a 600 series (204, 204, 192).

Newark 5 Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman fell to Newark at Rose Bowl Lanes, the final pin count sitting at 3,050 to 2,638 Feb. 4. For the Wildcats, Dom Mangiarelli bowled a 702 series, including games of 224, 213 and a high game of 247.

Penn Yan 4 Marcus Whitman 1

The Mustangs beat the Wildcats at Brock’s Bowl Feb. 5. The final pin count stood at Penn Yan’s 2,941 to Whitman’s 2,823. Whitman’s Austin King had the match’s highest series of 646, which included the match high game of 249. Also for the Wildcats, Tim Phillips bowled a 231 game in his 595 series and Dom Mangiarelli bowled a 580 series with a high game of 215. Penn Yan’s top bowlers included Trevor Harris with a 618 series (213, 193, 212), Cameron Bassage with a 607 series (191, 193, 223) and Connor Harmon with high game of 224 in his 558 series.

Penn Yan 5 Dundee 0

The Mustangs took all 5 points over the Scots Feb. 6 at Brock’s Bowl with a final pin count of 2,889 to 2,017. The night’s highest series was bowled by Penn Yan’s Cam Bassage, which included the night’s high game of 244. Also for Penn Yan, Trevor Harris bowled a 597 series (172, 235, 190) and Ben Broome bowled a 579 series with a high game of 236. For Dundee, Stephen Smith was the top bowler with a 199 game in his 539 series. Austin States had a 168 game in his 402 series and Bryan Merrill bowled a 149 game in his 392 series.