The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team defeated Wells College 56-27 on the road on Saturday in a North Eastern Athletic Conference North Division matchup.

Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) led Keuka College (9-9, 5-6 NEAC) with 18 points. Riley Record (Palmyra) added nine and Brooke Overton (Brookline, Mass.) and Meaghan McGwin (Rochester,) each finished with eight for the Wolves.

Keuka College 56 at Wells College 27

Keuka College opened the game on an 8-0 run and held the Express off the board for nearly five minutes before a pair of free throws ended the run. The Green and Gold extended their lead to 16-2. The hosts made their first field goal of the game with 15 seconds left in the quarter as Keuka led 16-4 after one.

The Wolves were held off the board for the first two minutes of the second until an Amelia Poole (Bloomfield) steal led to a layup by Brooke Overton. Sydney Bloom hit a three with 2:55 left in the half to make it 26-10. The duration of the second would consist of only one point for either team as Wells made a free throw. Keuka would lead 26-11 at halftime.

Keuka scored the first six points of the second half as the Green and Gold pushed their lead to double-digits. Wells posted their best quarter of the game with nine points, but Keuka responded with 16 in the frame, tying a game-high. The Wolves went 8-13 from the floor in the third, shooting 61.5%, as Keuka carried a 42-20 lead into the final quarter.

The Wolves would see the game out in the fourth. Keuka outscored Wells 14-7 in the final quarter on their way to the 56-27 victory.

KC Notes:

• Keuka College improves to 20-5 all-time against Wells College. The Wolves extended their winning streak to six games

• Keuka College and Wells College first met in women’s basketball in the 1974-75 season. The series is one of the longest active for the Keuka College Women’s Basketball program

• Sydney Bloom scored 18 points for the second straight game, tying her career-high

• Despite not scoring, Amelia Poole influenced the Keuka College offense with a career-best five assists

• Riley Record hit a pair of threes for the Wolves. The junior now has 34 on the season, a new personal-best

• Senior Brooke Overton set a career-high in scoring with eight points

• The Wolves held Wells to 0-9 shooting from three. It was the first time that Keuka held a team without a three-pointer since the season-opening game of the 2015-16 season when the Wolves held Manhattanville to 0-9 from deep

Up Next for Keuka College: The Wolves remain in the fight for the final playoff spot in the NEAC North Division. Keuka College will host division and conference-leading SUNY Poly Wednesday at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center. The Wildcats are undefeated in the conference and bested the Wolves in the first meeting earlier in January.

