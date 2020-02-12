Steuben County tourney underway

CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Lady Redskins jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they picked up a dominating 56-24 win over Alfred-Almond on Tuesday evening in Canisteo.

The No. 1 Redskins were led by Lillian Mullen in the first round of the SCAA tournament, as the 8th grader scored 23 points and chipped in six rebounds in the win. Elizabeth Roach had a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Savannah Ambuski had eight points, six assists and three steals in the win.

Canisteo-Greenwood got things rolling early thanks to their incredible pace of play. The Redskins limited Alfred-Almond to just one shot and then quickly turned defensive stops into offensive chances.

As a result, C-G jumped out to an early 11-2 lead halfway through the frame.

The Eagles fought back and were able to cut into the lead over the next few minutes, but the Redskins continued to control both ends of the floor and eventually worked out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.

Canisteo-Greenwood carried the momentum into the second quarter, starting the frame on a 7-1 run that increased the lead to 27-8 halfway through the quarter. The lead continued to grow for the Redskins in the final minutes, and eventually the reached an insurmountable margin at 47-20 at the halftime break.

After the intermission, the Redskins lead only continued to grow. Canisteo-Greenwood’s defense switched between zone and man-to-man, and both options worked extremely well, as C-G allowed just six points to be scored in the third quarter.

Each team then emptied the bench in the fourth quarter and made sure to get every player some quality SCAA Tournament time. By the end of the game, C-G had rolled to the 56-24 win at home.

No. 1 Canisteo-Greenwood now plays No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Campbell-Savona. No. 8 Alfred-Almond now faces off with No. 4 Jasper-Troupsburg on Thursday evening in Jasper.

No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga 53, No. 4 Jasper-Troupsburg 30

JASPER — The No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga Lady Wolves pulled off a big upset in the first round of the SCAA tournament with a 53-30 win over No. 4 Jasper-Troupsburg on Tuesday evening in Jasper.

Victoria McDaniel had a great night, pouring in a game-high 24 points in the win. Meghan Patrick added 12 points while Grace Carney chipped in 11 in the win.

J-T was led by Jade Atherton, who finished with 15 points. Brynn Waters scored 10 points in the loss.

No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga now faces off with No. 1 Canisteo-Greenwood on Thursday in Campbell at 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Jasper-Troupsburg now welcomes No. 8 Alfred-Almond to town on Thursday evening.

Prattsburgh 59, Campbell-Savona 18

PRATTSBURGH - Prattsburgh picked up a home victory by a score of 59-18 over Campbell-Savona Tuesday in the first round of the Steuben County girls basketball tournament.

The Vikings jumped out to a 15-2 lead after eight minutes and led 20-9 at halftime.

After the break, Prattsburgh outscored Campbell-Savona 39-9.

Lucia D’Arpino led the Vikings with 13 points and Alexis Weldy added 11 points.

Sierra Machuga had seven points for Campbell-Savona.

“My team has been decimated from injuries,” said Campbell-Savona head coach Mike Mouzon. “All things considered, I was happy with our effort. I thought we really competed for the full 32 minutes.”

Letchworth 38, Wayland-Cohocton 28

WAYLAND — Kailey Johnson’s 12 points led Wayland-Cohocton in a 38-28 home loss to Letchworth Tuesday night.

Madison Levee added six points for the Eagles and Brooke Lander scored five. Way-Co fell to 4-13.

Houghton 50, Scio 11

HOUGHTON — Sara Retz led all scorers with 16 points in Houghton’s 50-11 win over visiting Scio Tuesday night.

Jessica Prentice followed with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Jessica Adenuga had eight and Emma Retz scored seven. Emily Tankeh chipped in five for the Panthers (8-7), who host Friendship Thursday.

Scio received four points apiece from Camryn Wiech and Emily Stilson. Ashlynn Scotchmer scored three. The Tigers (1-15) host Belfast Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Livonia 66, Dansville 44

LIVONIA — Livonia picked up a big 66-44 LCAA win on Tuesday evening over the Dansville Mustangs in Livonia.

Dansville was led by Drew Morrow, who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Arrik Gerber added 12 points, three rebounds and five assists while Tanner Dettman had 10 points and four rebounds in the loss.

Dansville (3-14) now returns home on Friday evening to host the Hornell Red Raiders at 7:30 p.m.

York 67, Keshequa 52

NUNDA — Riley Stella scored 27 points and James Kennedy added 15 for York (15-3) in a 67-52 win over Keshequa Tuesday.

Keshequa (2-15) was led by Hunter Stephens, who had 16 points off four three-pointers. Bryson Mellin added 14 points and Jacob Cobin added 11 points.

The Indians visit Pavilion Friday.

Hammondsport 58, Houghton 53

HAMMONDSPORT - The Hammondsport Lakers beat the Houghton Academy Panthers 58-53 Monday.

Tied at the end of the third quarter 39-39, the Panthers took the lead early, but the Lakers pulled ahead and won.

Ian MacDonald kept the team alive with 17 points, while CJ Hill posted 14 points.

High scorer for the Panthers was Lee Murray with 21 points.

Northstar 79, Wellsville 52

ROCHESTER — Northstar Christian was on fire in its home gym Tuesday night, scoring 22 points or more in all but the second quarter and connecting on 12 three-pointers in a 79-52 win over the visiting Wellsville Lions.

The Class A2 Knights (16-1) took command with a 23-10 first quarter off the jump en route to their 11th straight win.

Wellsville senior Max Jusianiec led all scorers with a game-high 22 points. Eli Schmidt cracked double-figures with 10, while Logan Dunbar added eight and Liam McKinley chipped in seven.

Wellsville (10-8) returns home Saturday to face Marcus Whitman at 1 p.m. The game was postponed due to inclement weather last week.

Wellsville 10 9 12 21 — 52

Northstar 23 8 22 26 — 79

WELLSVILLE: Tyler Sands 1 0-0 3, Max Jusianiec 8 3-3 22, Eli Schmidt 4 2-2 10, Liam McKinley 3 0-0 7, Logan Dunbar 3 0-0 8, Aidan Hart 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-5 52 NORTHSTAR: Harris 5 0-0 11, Bradley 1 1-2 3, Garwood 4 1-1 17, Rattrell-Pugh 1 0-0 3, Sean Smith 7 1-1 15, Newcombe 2 2-2 6, Hinds 6 0-0 17, Iverson 3 0-0 7. Totals: 31 5-6 79. 3-point goals: Wellsville 7 (Sands, Jusianiec 3, McKinley, Dunbar 2), Northstar 12 (Harris, Garwood 4, Rattrell-Pugh, Hinds 5, Iverson). Fouled out: None.