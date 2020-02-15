Another new school record in the shot put

ROCHESTER — The Livingston County meet was held Saturday, Feb. 8 at Nazareth College.

The Dansville Mustangs had another great night, with the girls team finishing third out of 12 teams and the boys fourth out of 11 teams.

Boys placed in 18 events and girls placed in 27 events.

“Shout out to Principal Tom Frazier for coming to cheer on the team!” said coach Eileen McMaster.

Highlights for the girls team:

Maddie Jacobs broke the school record again in the shot put and finished first in the LCAA with a throw of 35 feet 10 inches. She was also fourth in the Weight Throw.

Brianne Hurlburt finished first in the 1000m with a PR of 3:18.5. She is ranked second in Class C. Hurlburt was also third in the 600m.

Maggie Bacon was second in the 3000m and fifth in the 1500m.

Sofia Rodriguez was fourth in the 3000m.

Maddie Shafer finished fifth in the 1000m, now ranked sixth in Class C. She was fifth in the 600m.

Jasmyn Fox provisionally qualified for Sectionals in the 600m.

Erica Patanella placed third in Racewalk. Zoe Veaunt placed fifth in Racewalk.

Brooke Coombs was fifth in the Weight Throw.

Evelyn Miller was fifth in the Pole Vault with a new PR of 7 feet. She is ranked fifth in Class C and had a new PR in the High Jump at 4’3”.

Girls Relays:

4x800 2nd place - Hurlburt, Fox, Shafer, Beardsley

4x400 4th place- Nagle, Bacon, Miller & Rodriguez

4x200 6th place - A. Arriaga, T. Arriaga, Potter, Patanella

For the boys, Chad Thomas was second in the 3200m with a new PR of 11:26, and fourth in 1600m.

Alex Rodriguez was 4th in the 1000 m, time 2:54 (PR), third in 1600 m.

Zach Foster 5th in 1000m, time 3:05 (PR).

Billy Delaney 1st in High Jump.

Nick Camuto placed 4th in 600 m & 3rd in High Jump.

Michael Thomas 5th in High Jump.

Preston Bell 6th in shot.

Boy relays:

4x800 3rd place - Camuto, Foster, Thomas & Rodriguez

4x200 2nd Place - Williams, Dow, Thompson & Barron