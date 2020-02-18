NAZARETH - Haverling High School graduate, and current sophomore at Nazareth, Jadyn Abrams broke a 40-year-old scoring record Saturday when she dropped 42 points.

Abrams went 13-for-28 from the field with four three-pointers. She also went 12-for-13 from the free throw line.

Abrams surpassed the previous record of 41 points set by Hall of Famer Tracey Vanderwall on Dec. 3, 1979 against LeMoyne.

Abrams also tied the Empire 8 single-game scoring record set by St. John Fisher's Melissa Hartman in 2005.

With the performance, Abrams garnered her second Empire 8 Player of the Week honors.

Abrams is averaging 14.5 points per game and 4.6 rebounds.

Nazareth sits at 16-8 with one regular season game to go.