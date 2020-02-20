Tigers go back to back

BATH — The Avoca Tigers won their second straight Steuben County Athletic Association Championship on Wednesday evening when they defeated the Prattsburgh Vikings by a 67-64 final on Wednesday evening in Bath.

The Tigers were led by Jonathan Jensen’s inside presence, as he finished the game with 21 points and earned tournament MVP for his efforts. Brady Brandow added 14 points in the win, while Pacey Hopkins scored 12 and Devin Stowe chipped in 10 points.

Avoca scored the first four points of the night, but the Vikings quickly settled in even things out at 7-7 halfway through the first quarter.

The teams traded buckets and leads for the next four minutes, but Mason Putnam made an incredibly acrobatic left-handed layup at the buzzer to give the Vikings a slim 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The offenses dominated the first, but the defenses came alive in the opening minutes of second quarter. Neither team registered a point for 2:30 until the Vikings finally got a wide open fast break layup to fall as the lead increased to 20-16 and forced the Avoca timeout.

The Tigers regrouped and quickly broke their own scoreless streak with a 6-2 run that tied the game, but Prattsburgh followed the steady hand of Putnam and ended the half on an 8-0 run that pushed the lead back out to 30-22 at the intermission.

Avoca came out of the break and immediately made a few changes. The Tigers switched to a man-to-man defense and then worked their offense through Jonathan Jensen in the post. Jensen scored the first four points of the frame and led Avoca on an 8-0 run that tied the game and forced a Prattsburgh timeout just over 2:30 into the third.

The break did not slow Avoca down, however, and the Tigers run grew as high as 13-0 and gave them a 35-30 lead before the Vikings finally got on the board in the half.

The Tigers continued to control the game in both ends of the floor, and their lead grew as large nine before finally settling in at 47-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Prattsburgh attempted to chip away at the lead in the early moments of the fourth quarter, but Avoca simply continued to knock down tough shots. Each time the Vikings made a meaningful cut into the lead, the Tigers responded with great ball movement and deadly outside shooting. Because of that, their lead grew to double digits at 57-46 two minutes into the quarter.

The lead stayed stagnant for the next few minutes, but at the halfway point of the frame, the Vikings made their move. Prattsburgh finally got a few stops on defense, and then Mason Putnam led the charge on offense until the lead was cut to just three points at 59-56 with three minutes left to play.

The final three minutes were everything that was promised, as the teams traded tough bucket after tough bucket.

Avoca, however, made just enough shots and then converted some clutch free throws in the final seconds in order to earn their second straight SCAA Championship by a 67-64 final.

Both Avoca (19-1) and Prattsburgh (15-5) now await official seedings for the Section V Class D tournament which is set to begin on Tuesday evening.