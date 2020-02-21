The Alfred State men's swimming & diving team had a big first day at the Allegheny Empire Swimming & Diving Championships.

The highlight of the day was a record-breaking second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. The team of Westin Perry (Canisteo-Greenwood), Ethan Dale, Nate Miller and Matt Walker finished in 1:34.87, nearly four seconds faster than their seed time. The Pioneers were the top AMCC finisher in the race.

Austin Miller (Hornell) had a solid day on the 3m diving board as he finished 2nd with a score of 421.85.

Dale earned a 6th place finish (2nd in the AMCC) in the 200 IM with a swim of 1:59.78.

Walker was 8th in the 500 free in 4:50.50. In the prelims he set a new school record with a time of 4:48.90. Austin Eckrich was 19th in the 500 free (5:04.05) and Anthony Kahwaty was 20th (5:04.05).

Stuart Yates (Naples) was 15th in the 50 free (22.62) while Alexander Semchenko was 23rd (23.46).

Lady Pioneers set 200 medley relay record

The 200 medley relay team's new school record highlighted day one of the Allegheny Empire Swimming & Diving Championships.

The 200 medley relay team of Payton Armstrong, Mikaela Snayczuk, Kelsey Lynch (Wellsville) and Sarah Stevens (Wellsville) finished 4th overall in 1:57.93. Their performance was tops in the AMCC and set a new school record.

Alina Kisluk was 14th in the 500 free in 5:38.74 after swimming a 5:33.45 in the prelims. Lynch earned 19th in the same event (5:44.12).

Sarah Stevens and Elizabeth Furmanski tied for 18th with a swim of 27.31.