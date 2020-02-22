KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team outscored Penn College 22-12 in the third on their way to a 62-52 North Eastern Athletic Conference victory on Friday night.

Riley Record (Palmyra) led Keuka College (10-12, 6-9 NEAC) with 17 points. Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) added 13 and Meaghan McGwin (Rochester) finished with 10 for the Wolves.

Keuka College 62 vs. Penn College 52

Penn College scored the first bucket and held a 6-5 lead over the Wolves midway through the first quarter. The Green and Gold turned on the jets after that as Keuka closed first on a 9-0 run to take a 14-6 lead after one.

The Wildcats flipped the script on Keuka in the second. Penn College went on an 18-2 run that spanned nearly seven minutes until Sydney Bloom hit a there to make it 24-19 in favor of Penn. The Wolves got a late three by Riley Record before the half, but Penn College led 26-22 at the break.

Keuka College sped the game up in the third. The Wolves deployed the press to perfection as Keuka forced 10 Wildcat turnovers in the frame. After scoring 22 points in the first half, the Wolves matched that in the third quarter along. Keuka did it without aid of a three-pointer. The Wolves attacked the basket and made it to the free throw line. At the buzzer, Kaitlin Snipas (Mountain Top, Pa.) was fouled shooting a three. The junior hit all three foul shots as Keuka carried a 44-38 lead into the final quarter.

Keuka College saw the game out in the final frame. Penn College cut it to a one-possession game multiple times, but the Wolves always had an answer to create separation again. Keuka hit three threes in the fourth, the most of any quarter. The Wolves saw the victory through, defeating Penn College 62-52 on Friday.

KC Notes:

· Keuka College won their sixth straight against Penn College, improving to 6-1 all-time

· Seniors Sam Laranjo (Averill Park) and Arianna DeNault (Latham) each had four assists for the Wolves

· Laranjo tied her career-high with six steals on the evening and led Keuka College with seven rebounds

· Riley Record became the sixth player in program history to hit 100 threes in a career. The junior now has 103 over her three seasons

· Record also has 44 threes made this season, moving to tenth on the Keuka College single-season list

· The Wolves nearly held Penn without a three in the game. The Wildcats hit one with 34 seconds left in the game and finished 1-13 from deep

· The win was the 50th of the career of Head Coach Gary Broadhurst

Up Next for Keuka College: The Wolves remain on the hunt for the final berth into the North Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament. A win by Keuka College Saturday against Penn St.-Berks will secure Keuka’s 17th trip to the NEAC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Tipoff between the Wolves and Nittany Lions is set for 3 .pm. at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center.