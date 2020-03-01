A thrilling upset for Hornell boys basketball

GREECE — Jackson White buried a deep 3-pointer with just 10 seconds left in order to give the No. 5 Hornell Red Raiders a dramatic 53-50 upset win over No. 4 Greece Odyssey in the quarterfinals of the Section V Class B1 playoffs on Saturday evening in Greece.

White was plagued by foul trouble for most of the contest, but was on the court in the most critical moment of the game and came through when it mattered the most to hit the game-winning shot.

“I was thinking about calling a timeout to be honest. But then I saw that we were breaking the defense down and getting the ball to good spots. I think it was Collin (Buisch) who got into the lane and then made a great kick-out. When I saw we had an open shot, I knew we were just going to let it ride,” said HHS coach Kirk Scholes. “Jackson came up huge there. He was battling foul trouble all night, but for him to come up big in that clutch moment — it was huge. The perseverance and toughness out of this whole group tonight was incredible.”

The game was extremely fast-paced in the opening minutes of play, but neither team was able to generate much offense because of the incredible defensive pressure.

Jackson White buried an early 3-pointer that gave HHS the 7-4 lead halfway through the frame, but Odyssey quickly battled back over the next few minutes in order to even the score at 12-12 late in the frame.

Odyssey then took the 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a last-second finish off of an offensive rebound and put back.

Chase Freeland came out in the second quarter and immediately gave HHS the lead back when he buried a deep 3-pointer from the wing. Freeland then took over the game as he orchestrated the offense to perfection for the next several minutes.

Freeland found teammates on the break, broke down the zone and buried a few of his own shots as Hornell ripped off a 7-3 run and took the 21-17 lead with three minutes left in the half.

“That’s a three-year starter and a senior point guard right there. When you have a kid like that, you can lean on him and you can trust him. And he came through huge for us tonight. I’m proud of him,” said Scholes. “We are going to need him to do that the rest of the way.”

Once again, Odyssey slowly worked back into the game and eventually took a 25-23 lead late in the half. But this time, it was Hornell that hit the last-second shot when Freeland found a wide open Tanner Stutzman under the hoop for a bucket that evened the score at 25-25 going into the intermission.

After the halftime break, Hornell’s offense started to find a flow. Freeland continued to control the pace of play from the point guard position, but all of the Red Raiders seemed to get involved as a 12-1 run to start the half Gabe HHS the 37-26 lead halfway through the frame.

But yet again, Odyssey slowly chipped away at the lead and got it back down to 10 points. Then, the Leopards ripped off a 10-0 run in just one minute and tied the game at 40-40 with one minute left in the frame.

Odyssey continued to roll over the final minute as the run increased to 15-0 and gave the Leopards a 43-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“We were up 40-28, and then it ended up being 43-40 at the end of the third. And for those last two minutes, I was just praying that we could get the quarter over with. I called two timeouts trying to regroup, but we just kind of panicked for a three minute stretch,” said Scholes. “We need to get to the end of the quarter so badly, but when we did, we were able to regroup and refresh. We took a deep breath and regained our composure.”

Hornell broke the scoreless streak in the early parts of the fourth when Collin Buisch hit a floater, and then the Red Raiders tied the game at 44-44 a few possessions later when Malik Arnink made a tough layup through contact.

As the final minutes ticked away, both teams tightened up their defenses in a major way. Points were extremely hard to come by in the next five minutes, but Odyssey held onto a narrow 47-46 lead with just three minutes left to play.

Each team got a bucket over the next two minutes of play and it gave the Leopards a very slim 50-48 lead with just 40 seconds left to play.

Hornell then executed a perfect play that got Buisch a layup through contact where he finished strong to get tie the game at 50-50 and earn himself a trip to the free throw line with just a few ticks left on the clock.

Buisch missed the free throw, but Conor Smith tapped the rebound out to a teammate to give HHS one final possession.

That’s when Buisch eventually found White with a great kick-out pass behind the arc, and the junior sharpshooter hit the biggest shot of his career with just ten seconds left to propel Hornell to the 53-50 win.

No. 5 Hornell now faces off with No. 1 Geneva with a time and place yet to be determined.

“I’m just glad to have another four quarters with this group. I can’t wait to be able to play another game,” said Scholes.