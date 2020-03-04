Andrews honored as E8 Sportswoman of the Year

ROCHESTER — First-year guard Ana Ion (Bucharest, Romania/Episcopal School of Jacksonville) of the Alfred University women’s basketball team earned the program’s first Empire 8 Rookie of the Year honor, as the conference announced its 2019-20 Empire 8 Women’s Basketball All-Conference awards.

Ion, the league’s Rookie of the Year, was also named as an honorable mention selection. In addition, junior forward Kelley Andrews (Randolph, N.Y./Pine Valley) was honored as the Empire 8’s Sportswoman of the Year.

Ion becomes the first Alfred women’s basketball player to earn a conference major award (Player of the Year, Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year) since the Saxons joined the revamped conference in the 1998-99 season. Ion led the Saxons in scoring at 11.7 points per game, adding 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. She scored in double figures in 18 contests, which included a career high 20-point performance against Elms on Dec. 29. She also led the team in 3-point field goals made, knocking down a season-best four at Utica (Feb. 7) and vs. Elmira (Feb. 14).

Ion earned an impressive five Empire 8 Rookie of the Week awards this season, which sets an AU record for rookie awards in a given season. She will enter her sophomore season with 293 points, 104 rebounds, and 27 steals.

“Ana is a special player with a wide array of abilities,” said head coach Mike Moskowitz. “When we recruited her, we knew her length and athleticism would greatly benefit us. However, all offseason, we kept saying she was a wildcard because we weren’t entirely sure how great she would be as a freshman. To her credit, she came in with a confident, aggressive mindset right from the get-go, which is so difficult for first years. Combine that with an ability to defend the other team’s best perimeter player, natural understanding of off-ball defense (which also usually takes the longest for newcomers), and a gym-rat who puts in extra work on her game five plus times a week, it’s not really a surprise to me that she had this great of a first year.”

“I’m very proud of Ana and the work she’s put in, and I think what’s even more encouraging is that she knows we expect so much more from her in the little intricate details of the game,” Moskowitz added. “We had a talk a few weeks ago about taking that “next step” and becoming the complete player next year. While this award has Ana’s name on it, her teammates had a lot to do with this. Everyone, top to bottom had an impact on her confidence and development by always being encouraging, but also holding her accountable to ultimately make her better. I’m so excited for Ana and what her future holds with us as we continue to build towards greatness in our program!”

Andrews is Alfred's selection for the Women’s Basketball Sportswoman of the Year Team. The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that "Competing with Honor and Integrity" is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. Andrews has distinguished herself, consistently exhibiting the critical traits as an outstanding sportswoman.

“Kelley is the type of person who is selfless and takes such pride in being her teammates’ biggest fan,” Moskowitz said. “Through the ups and downs, you can always hear Kelley’s voice or feel her presence in keeping things positive. That’s what I’m most proud of – her overall care and concern for others.”

“She was the head honcho in running our Play4Kay game on Friday, Feb. 14 and the fundraiser surrounding it,” added Moskowitz, “which raised just under $2,000 for breast cancer research. She had such a passion for figuring out how to advertise and run the event, and with her hair dyed pink – support the cause. Congrats to Kelley on this recognition!”

Alfred finished with eight wins in the 2019-20 campaign, defeating two Empire 8 tournament participants. The Saxons and ended the season on a three-game win streak, the longest streak to end a regular season since the 1986-87 squad won seven in a row.