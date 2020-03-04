Panthers pick up big semifinal win over Red Raiders

ROCHESTER — The No. 1 Geneva Panthers were on fire all night long as they picked up a big 75-47 win over the No. 5 Hornell Red Raiders on Tuesday evening at Pittsford Sutherland in the semifinals of the Section V Class B1 tournament.

With the loss, the Red Raiders season officially comes to a close, and HHS will now say goodbye to an incredible group of 10 graduating seniors.

“This is the greatest group of kids. I looked forward to going to practice everyday with this group. I looked forward to the grind because it never felt like work. You just want to give them everything you could give because of the type of people that they are,” said HHS coach Kirk Scholes. “They know I love them, and if I can do anything in the future to help them, I will. We’ve got some big shoes to fill.”

Geneva slowly took control of the contest as the minutes ticked away. The Panthers built up a lead throughout the frame and then buried a last second 3-pointer to take a double digit lead at 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.

That deep shot gave Geneva full control of the momentum, and it carried over into the second frame as the Panthers started on a 6-0 run that pushed the lead out to 21-5.

Hornell, however, slowly started to get its offense going and generated some quality looks at the hoop. And at about the five-minute mark, those shots finally started to fall. Hornell ripped off a 7-0 over a two minute stretch that cut the lead back to single digits at 21-12.

From there, the game was very evenly contested for the rest of the half. The teams traded tough shot after tough shot, but once again, Geneva got the final points of the frame and took a 31-17 lead into the halftime break.

Geneva started the second half with a bang when they completed a huge alley-oop, but Hornell responded by slowly chipping away at the lead. Over the first two minutes, Hornell followed Jackson White’s lead on offense as they cut the lead to 10 at 35-25.

But Geneva’s offense was simply on fire. The Panthers hit a few open shots and then also buried some incredibly difficult ones as they ripped off a 9-0 run that pushed the lead out to 44-25 halfway though the third quarter.

Hornell continued to battle, but Geneva continued to maintain control of the game and eventually took a 58-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders did everything possible to attempt to climb back in the fourth quarter, but the lead was simply insurmountable.

“These kids are grinders. We struggled shooting the ball and had some defensive lapses, but I’m just so proud of them because of who they are as people more than basketball players. I know they are all going to have successful futures. They are going to go on to do big things,” said Scholes. “They are going to be good husbands and good fathers. I just love this group and I’m proud of what they accomplished all year long.”

Hornell finishes the season with an overall record of 16-6.