Penn Yan 52 Mynderse 41

The Lady Mustangs met the 4th-seeded Blue Devils at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School Tuesday night for the Class B2 Girls semifinal game. In a game where the lead changed hands several times, the Mustangs were the ones to keep it at the end and secure their spot in the B2 Final against Avon.

The game started slow, with Penn Yan trailing 8-11 at the end of the first quarter, however Penn Yan had taken a slight lead with the score at 21-18 at the half. By the end of the third, Mynderse was the team with the 3-point lead, but the Mustangs took it back again in the fourth quarter, and led 48-41 with just 30 seconds left in regulation. Stopping the Devils from taking any more points while scoring a few of their own in the last seconds, Penn Yan walked away the victor.

After the game, the Mustangs' Joddie Decker, who's accuracy from the free throw line had been a major factor in the game, said, "We started out nervous, but we finally got into the swing of things and just started playing our game."

Penn Yan now faces the Avon Braves for the Class B2 title on Saturday. The game starts at 3 p.m. at Gates-Chili High School.