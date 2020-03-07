GAINESVILLE — One run.

They happen in every game in every sport. Unfortunately for the Fillmore Eagles girls' basketball team, the Pavilion Gophers run took place late in the fourth quarter of the Section V, Class D1 finals.

Using a 17-5 spurt, No. 7 Pavilion upset No. 1 Fillmore, 50-37 Friday night at Letchworth.

The Gophers led 12-7 after the first quarter, but Fillmore trailed by just one at 33-32 entering the fourth, when Pavilion took command.

Pavilion (14-10) will face D2 champion Elba in the crossovers. Fillmore ends the season 20-3.

Tournament MVP Karlee Zinkievich had a game-high 20 points for Pavilion while Lindsay Lowe had 12.

For defending champion Fillmore, Carlee Miller had a team-high 13 points while Hannah Roeske had nine and Riley Voss added 5.

The Eagles will graduate Voss, Roeske, Miller, Abby Hatch, Tayler Bedow and Erin Mawn.

Pavilion 12 12 9 17 – 50

Fillmore 7 13 12 5 – 37

PAVILION: Kodi Beehler 1 0-0 2; Karlee Zinkievich 6 6-6 20; Lauren Kingsly 3 4-4 10; Adeline Milligan 2 2-2 6; Lindsay Lowe 5 2-4 12. Totals: 17 14-16 50.

FILLMORE: Riley Voss 2 1-2 5; Abby Hatch 1 0-0 3; Hannah Roeske 3 2-8 9; Emma Cole 2 0-2 4; Erin Mawn 1 0-0 3; Carlee Miller 4 4-8 13. Totals: 13 7-20 37.

3-pointers: Pavilion 2 (Zinkievich 2), Fillmore 4 (Hatch, Roeske, Mawn, Miller).