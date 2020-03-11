CALEDONIA — The Keshequa girls basketball season came to a close on Tuesday as the curtain closed on the 2019-20 campaign at Caledonia-Mumford where the Class C1 champs from Pembroke put on a strong second half to overtake the Class C2 Indians in a 48-43 final in the Section V state qualifier contest.

The game wound up being the tale of two halves as Kesehqua outscored its Genesee Region opponents in the first two periods of play. The Dragons would get fired up in the second half and turn things around on the Indians and earn a trip to the Far West Regionals on Saturday against Holland of Section VI at Rush-Henrietta Sr. High School at 3 p.m.

The clash was close in the early going as coach Pete Piraino's orange & black would hold a slight edge. Keshequa led by an 11-10 count in the first, and managed to extend the margin to 23-18 at the intermission.

Ron Funke started a fire under the Dragons who came out breathing fire in the second half as the green & white would nearly double-up the Nunda-Dalton gang in what proved to be a the pivotal third period, as Pembroke outscored Keshequa 20-11 to take a four-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Things were fairly even in the fourth as the Dragons held off the Livingston County Division III club for a 48-43 win to move onto the first round of the state tournament this weekend.

Keshequa (21-4) was paced by Emily Weaver's 16 points and 3 boards. Paige McKerrow scored 12 with 5 assists. Paige Burled netted 5 points and hauled down a dozen rebounds. Julia Wilkins and Faith Wood each had 4 points and a half-dozen boards. Libby Benner scored 2 points and had a rebound, while Megan Guy had a blocked shot, a steal and an assist in the season's finale.

Pembroke (24-1) played without the services of starting center Dekari Moss, but Serene Calderon more than made up for it with her 27 markers in the game. Isabell Breeden and Emily Peters each scored 8, Mackenna Johnson finished with 3 points, and Casey Wurtz had 2 for the victorious Dragons.