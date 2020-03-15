HOUGHTON — In light of the current recommended health guidelines, the Allegany County Athletic Association Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at the Houghton College has been postponed.

The event will be rescheduled for a later date.

If you have questions, contact the athletic office at your local school or Doreen Martin (Scio Central School) at (585) 596-6312. The ACAA apologizes for any inconvenience.

This year’s inductees are: Todd Monahan (Andover); Darren DeRock (Belfast); Scott Evingham (Bolivar-Richburg); Steve Yatzkanic (Cuba-Rushford); Jamie Mullen (Fillmore); Martin Kane (Genesee Valley); Joe Carucci (Hinsdale); Carl Saglimben (Hinsdale); Donna Perry Cicirello (Scio); and Zach Coleman (Whitesville).