When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is preparing for every possible scenario, including the 2020 NFL season being postponed or canceled.

But for now, he’s staying positive as he prepares for the draft scheduled for April 23-25, the NFL’s premier offseason event that will take place virtually under social distancing guidelines devised to stop the spread of the highly communicable disease that has killed 50,000 worldwide and shut down much of society.

Is the NFL season in jeopardy?

“I just don’t know,’’ said Beane, when asked during a video conference call with Bills beat reporters Thursday that lasted more than an hour and covered a wide range of topics?

“I wouldn’t want to comment either way. Again, I’m not in the know enough, I’ve been focusing on the Buffalo Bills and paying attention to the governors and leaders of our country, but behind that, I think there are too many unknowns to make decisions. You see these major sporting events being canceled so of course, every option to me is on the table. But I’m an optimist, too. I’m going to think positive and hope there is some type of season, but again, I really don’t know. I just look forward to when we can get past this and get back to normal.’’

Factoring in the physical contact of competition and their extensive travel, making their athletes "super spreaders,'' major sports leagues and the NCAA closed down operations long before state and federal guidelines regarding social distancing were devised.

The NBA and NHL seasons are on pause, Major League Baseball postponed spring training and its season opener, and the NCAA canceled the remainder of all winter sports, including its wildly popular and lucrative men’s basketball tournament, as well as all spring sports seasons.

Among the other major sporting events postponed are the Masters, Boston Marathon and Summer Olympic Games.

With four months before the opening of training camps and five months before the start of the regular season, the NFL has time on its side. But is it enough time to safely allow the gathering of 60,000 fans or more in its stadiums, unless a vaccine has been fast tracked? Medical professionals simply can’t say. Buffalo’s New Era field seats 71,870.

During a media conference call on Tuesday, NFL officials said their medical experts have been shown models projecting the course the pandemic may take, and their information indicates that it's OK to start planning for the season to kick off in September per usual. The schedule is due out around May 9.

"All of our discussion, all of our focus, has been on a normal traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season and full set of playoffs," Jeff Pash, the NFL's executive vice president/general counsel said. “That’s our focus.’’

But former Bills defensive back Troy Vincent, the league's executive vice president of football operations, cautioned that the NFL is "looking at all options" and "constantly contingency planning."

That course of action is being adhered to by all 32 teams.

With facilities shuttered, Beane and coach Sean McDermott are working from home by virtual means. Their workday includes staying in touch with personnel from every department at One Bills Drive, and talking through scenarios that will impact the draft, off-season program, training camp and ultimately the start of the regular season.

NFL teams will soon learn from the league where they can set up their draft “war rooms.’’ The NFL said social distancing guidelines will be required, meaning no more than 10 people in a room, all separated by six feet.

“By the end of this week or Monday we’ll have an answer on where our draft room will be,’’ Beane said. “We have options. If we have to draft in my car, we’ll get there.’’

Beane was traveling to Clemson’s pro day when the sports world went into lockdown on or about March 12. He pulled his scouts and coaches off the road and figured out a way to get back to Buffalo himself. It’s been surreal ever since, with NFL free agency and draft planning giving him an opportunity to focus on his job. Beane signed nine free agents and swung a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time, there are so many unknowns,’’ Beane said. “Everyone would love to get back to life as normal but right now this crisis and the health of our country and our world is A No. 1. My focus right now is right in front of me and that’s the draft. When that’s done maybe I’ll dig deeper and see where things are May 1, and then June 1. But we’ll be ready for all scenarios. Sean and I have had meetings with coaches, football ops, all sorts of people just planning for whatever hand we are dealt. I think that’s the best we can all do no matter what our profession is.

“It stinks,’’ added Beane, who thanked everyone who is on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. “I know everybody is ready to get life back to normal, but again, this is bigger than sports and we all have to do the right thing, social distancing, flattening the curve. As hard as it is, I believe it will pay off in the end and I look forward to that day.’’