Arkport/Canaseraga Senior Softball Player
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: New York Yankees and Golden State Warriors
Favorite Player: Didi Gregorius
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite Movie: “She’s the Man” and “Top Gun”
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Houghton College
If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Stephen Curry
Pets Name(s): My new puppy - Kenai
Siblings Name(s): Karlee, Abbi, and Pete
Questions and answers
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: I haven’t picked up any new hobbies, but I have a new distraction now. My parents surprised me with a puppy this past week.
Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?
A: It has been okay, it is sometimes hard to motivate myself, but with my sisters and brother doing school work at home too, we try to motivate each other.
Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?
A: My Dad, my sisters, and I have been going out in our yard to play catch, pitch, and hit. They have made sure that I haven’t stopped working and practicing. I have been going on lots of walks with my family too.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Have fun and work hard. You never know when it might be your last game so enjoy every moment. Last year, I broke my wrist sliding into third base - ending my season six games too early - and this year, we practiced for a week and then everything paused.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: My tenth-grade season I got to play with my sister which was a lot of fun and we won sectionals that year.
Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?
A: It would mean a lot to me to wear my jersey again, even if it was just one more time and take the field with my friends. I would love to have that game day feeling and excitement one more time.
— Compiled by Sean Curran