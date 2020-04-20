Section V officials can't make plans until answers are finalized

When it comes to a plan for the 2020 spring season for Section V, it is simple and direct but not necessarily easy: We just wait.

That’s about all that can be done, Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt said on Friday. Acknowledging the frustration and difficulty of not having any clear-cut answers due to the fluid nature brought upon us by the coronavirus pandemic, Hoyt said the communication between athletic officials is constant but unable to resolve much.

“Section V will follow the directives of state officials,” she said. “So obviously, we’re on hold until we get back to school.”

Hoyt and Section V officials, including spring sports coordinators, met on Wednesday to discuss the situation. At that point, the pause across the state was set through April 29. But on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended that pause through May 15.

So the season remains on hold until at least then because there will be no spring sports practices or games until students are back in school, according to Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Hoyt said NYSPHSAA has not issued a final cutoff date that would effectively end any hope of a spring season. The sentiment there is that any spring sports is better than no spring sports, so the only plan officials have in place right now is to work with whatever is offered, when or if it is.

“We really can’t plan anything until we have some definites,” said Hoyt. “We could have 20 different scenarios. The athletic directors, this is the season they’re doing a lot of planning anyway because this is the season with the most cancellations (for weather) … but it’s now on hold.”

As of Thursday, 24 states across the country have canceled spring sports altogether, according to the National Sporting Goods Association. And while New York sports are currently suspended until at least May 15, NYSPHSAA will decide on or before April 27 the status of the state tournaments.

That brings into question what kind of spring season Section V can have if it has one at all. At this point, any spring season will be abbreviated. Discussion of playing a season beyond the identified school year and into the summer has not been discussed, said Hoyt.

While there might be plenty of willingness by students and coaches to play into the summer months, there is one big technicality to consider: Once a student graduates from high school, that student is no longer eligible to compete for the school.

“But these are strange times we’re in,” said Hoyt. “Maybe someone will say yes, high schools will have a virtual or drive-by graduation on June 19, but the kids can be eligible to compete until July 1.

“At this point, who knows? Nobody has ever been through this before. But until we return to school, nothing will happen with spring sports.”

If that return does happen, the focus for Section V will be to get as many games as possible for as many students as possible. That may mean eliminating tournaments, which by their nature are restrictive.

“The closer we get (to the end of the school year), the general consensus across the board, if we return, is that the focus is to maximize the number of contests so that all kids can participate … Let’s just get as many games as we can.”

What that number of games would be depends on the return date, of course. But whether it’s 10 games or three games, the hope is that it’s at least something.

“If you’re a coach and a player and this year, and you’re looking to have a really good season based on the makeup of your team, it’s just devastating,” said Hoyt. “So I think most coaches and ADs will agree, something is better than nothing.

“If we could just get together, put on our uniforms, take a team photo and have a team dinner … anything is better than nothing.”