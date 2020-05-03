Alfred-Almond Softball

Fast Facts

Favorite Player: Kelly Barnhill

Favorite TV Show: Handmaid’s Tale

Favorite Movie: Collateral Beauty

Favorite Musician/Band: Frank Ocean

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Houghton College

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Rosa Parks

Pets Name(s): Sakari and Ivy

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I usually workout, take a lot of walks with my dogs, and do softball drills with my sister when the weather permits us to do so. I’ve started cooking more since we have been inside.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: If I can get outside, I usually play catch, pitch, and do some soft-toss. If I can’t get outside I will do core workouts, snaps, and some workouts that coach sends us.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: I am going to Alfred State to major in Nursing, and then I plan to go to Stony Brook University to obtain my certification for Midwifery.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Your team is your family, every victory and every loss you go through, you go through it together. Keep your teammates close, and make the most out of every situation in games or in practices. Don’t hang your head, be selfless and make every play mean something for your team. Make every practice count because you don’t know when your last one will be. Hang onto the memories from games and practices even if they sound small or silly because they will help you remember why you played/are playing this sport.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: If I had to choose one it would be going to States for softball. It was truly one of the happiest moments in my life, every game leading up to that moment just made the outcome better because we never hung our heads in any situation. Everything from the bus ride, practicing for the big day ahead of us, and our last game together, I loved every minute of it, except for maybe the ant infestation in our room.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: I don’t even think I can describe in words how meaningful that would be to me. But it would definitely be a highlight of my senior year, knowing I was able to suit up one more time and play with my teammates. The memory of that would definitely live with me.