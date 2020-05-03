Alfred-Almond Baseball

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Los Angeles Angels

Favorite Player: Mike Trout

Favorite Social media: Instagram

Favorite person to follow on Social media: Brandon Calvillo

Favorite TV Show: BBC’s Sherlock

Favorite Movie: Coach Carter

Favorite Musician/Band: The Lumineers

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Michael Chandler

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: John F. Kennedy

Pets Name(s): Kenta, Saiya, Rico

Siblings Name(s): Attilo, Aquila, Athena, Astraea

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: During quarantine I’ve had time to be outside in the woods more often and help around the house. I wouldn’t call it a hobby but it's something I can’t do as often during school. I’ve also been playing catch with my brother and started journaling almost everyday, just something new.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: Transitioning from class in school to the online work space has been a little difficult. The amount of work we have been given to complete has been just a bit less than normal, but the challenging aspect is learning it on your own. Granted we do have zoom calls for a half an hour to an hour of instruction once a week, but that is a small amount compared to a full day of school. It has been really nice to see classmates through the video calls and I have a lot of respect and gratitude for all the teachers that do their best to make the transition as easy as possible.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Every morning during the week I get up at 6:30 to do about 40-45 minutes of calisthenics. This is the most I can do because of limited equipment but there are a lot of good videos on youtube to follow along with. This helps me start my day and keeps me in decent shape for the time being.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: After graduation I plan to attend Daemen College for five years participating in their Physical Therapy Program.

Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

A: In ten years I hope to start my own physical therapy clinic as Dr. Cushing, I think that’d be pretty cool. It may be a little unrealistic in such a short time, but you have to aim big!

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Every practice you attend is a chance to get better and show how hard you can work, don’t pass it up. Know that the small things do matter, the extra hustle, helping coach or a teammate, and good grades. Lastly, appreciate the wins and the losses, don’t get caught up by a win streak, and stay humble.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Defeating Prattsburgh at their senior night during my senior season of soccer with a 3-2 victory.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: To wear an Alfred Almond jersey one more time would mean a lot. It would give closure for the five years of participation, and another chance at making memories with amazing people. More than the sports themselves I’ll miss the adrenaline of a sectional game/match and the endless support from my teammates and community.