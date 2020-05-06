Arkport/Canaseraga Varsity Baseball

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: New York Yankees

Favorite Player: Mike Trout

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Houghton

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Jackie Robinson

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Martin Luther King Jr.

Questions

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It’s been tough adjusting to online school. There is a definitely a lack of motivation sitting at home versus being in a class room. It is a lot harder to focus on the task at hand.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Practice how you play. Take every practice seriously and take the practice time to improve your skills, both individual skills and team skills.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Going to team dinners every Friday night.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would be very meaningful to me to be able to wear the jersey again. Wearing the jersey gives me a sense of pride towards the town and all of the people who support the baseball team.