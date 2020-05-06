Canisteo-Greenwood Varsity Softball
Fast Facts
Favorite Social media: Instagram
Favorite TV Show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite Movie: Hallmark
Favorite Musician/Band: Lewis Capaldi
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Campbell-Savona
Pets Name(s): Thor and Zara
Questions
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: I fill my time with painting, music and playing outside with my family.
Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?
A: I plan on studying Early childhood education with a minor in ASL.
Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?
A: Hopefully teaching kids and supporting myself.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: I never thought that last year would be the final time I got to play softball. When you’re experiencing life, you can never take anything for granted. Play every game with everything you have, and never give up.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: Feeling like I have a second family and being able to catch.
Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?
A: It would mean so much to me, I never thought that I would never be able to wear my jersey at least once this year. Softball is my favorite sport and I have been looking forward to this season this whole year. If I could just play one final game, I would in a heartbeat. It’s not the same going to college without being able to play one more season of softball.