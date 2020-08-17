As more and more research on whitetail behavior maxes out hard drives and servers, loaded up with terabytes of data, a new paradigm is becoming clearer.

And with clarity comes even further speculation in the world of whitetails along with applied tactics.

We know big bucks, the alphas, are apt to be caught on the move during the daytime on what is now termed a buck excursion.

Loosely defined, a buck excursion is when one of these antlered critters leaves its home range and heads out sometimes for miles.

And then in a few days he’s back on familiar turf.

One of many studies on buck movement, specifically Maryland deer, even recorded that these bucks on furlough switch from moving 85% during dark hours to being on their feet 70% during the daytime at peak rut.

The good news for deer hunters is that whether we hunt on a small 15-acre property or range through thousands of acres of state land, the phenomenon of the big buck excursion seems to be an equal opportunity employer.

We all have a literal shot, or do we?

In all the vast server storage of research, where is the answer to the big question?

I mean, where are these bucks going and why?

To date, researchers have posited a few scenarios from speculation that bucks on excursion are on a vacation or the excursion is a reaction to changes in food and/or mineral sources.

But since the vast majority of excursions occur during the rut, it’s also a safe bet to assume a gal is involved.

An excursion is a trip off the beaten path.

But should these buck excursions be defined in that way, as something of an anomaly just because they occur outside the home range?

Maybe these rut-oriented variations in buck behavior have a specific destination.

Not just an excursion, but a rut trip to a particular neck of woods.

A Texas study showed that three of these alpha bucks traveled from different home ranges to the exact same little woodlot.

Then maybe, when bucks are on excursion, they are really going to the specific place for a reason.

That hypothesis sure fits with my anecdotal experience.

I remember still-hunting on a Pennsylvania ridge 30 years ago at the end of bow season and watched through the late afternoon until dark, a slow parade of bucks and does moving and milling around in the hardwoods and hemlocks.

An amazing sight, so many big-racked bucks and does acting out, posturing, and just hanging. Not feeding, not chasing, not bedding. And some delinquents were standing around too.

Second instance: when fall turkey hunting here in New York, I half slid down a steep slope next to an old abandoned oil well shack and popped into a cluster of big bucks and does. Stood there with my mouth open, surrounded by half a dozen large racked bucks.

Of course when I went back with my bow, they were gone.

I was privy in these two instances to what has been termed a "whitetail breeding party."

And so you can see where I am going with this.

Is it possible that what has been termed as "buck excursions" during the rut is actually the genesis of the whitetail breeding party?

And when we see a big buck on the move in this way, he isn’t going on a vacation, but has a specific destination in mind. He knows where the party is and he’s going to crash it!

Of course the exact location of the gathering is a mystery to us.

And we certainly aren’t invited.

No trail cam footage, no record of these big bucks from hills and hills away.

We just see them once in a blue moon, moving through.

Sounds pretty slim.

But, the good news is that we know when the rut peaks are going to happen this year: the first peak around Halloween and the other will crest around Thanksgiving.

One for the archers and one for the guns.

This speculation on buck excursions during the rut and their part in the formation of the whitetail breeding nucleus gives us pause to ponder tactics and strategies.

During those two high points we need to be in the woods during the middle of the day, not just dawn and dusk.

Pack a sandwich and something to drink. Hunt high noon. Enjoy eating lunch back at the camp with the gang some other day. This isn’t the time to do that.

When these big bucks are on their feet at midday, hair standing on end and on a mission, set up in a good travel corridor to catch that party crasher on his excursion.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.