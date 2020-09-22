Maggie & Jiggs Sunday Night League
Maple City Bowl
High series: Tim Grimm 682 (244, 223, 215), Mary Saunders 534 (205), Barb Kennell 528 (186, 177), Alicia Lockwood 501 (206).
High games: Brad Spicer 235, Ron Kennell 223, Jerry Partridge 214, 201, Dave Houghtaling Jr. 209, Danielle Freeman 191, Deb Butler 181.
Wednesday Afternoon Ladies League
Maple City Bowl
Current Standings
1. Pizza King 20-10
2. The Udder Place 19-11
3. Bennett’s 18-12
4. 4 Seasons 17-13
5. Billy Schu’s 16 - 14
6. T.C.B. Construction 15 - 15
7. Madame Butterflies 14 - 16
8. State Farm 11 - 19
9. Maple City Dodge 10 - 20
10. The KP’S 10 - 20
Week 2
High series: Tammy Murray 542 (212), April Bradley 509 (184). High games: Bev Schmidt 175, Nancy Phillips 175.
Week 1
High series: April Bradley 518 (201, 180). High games: Diane Friedland 185, Helen Chase 177.
