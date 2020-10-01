The Steuben Courier Advocate

Amethyst Nicole Conrad passed away at home on September 25, 2020 after an 8-year struggle with Juvenile Huntington’s disease.

Ame was born on June 4, 1988 in Urbana, NY and was 32 years old.

Ame attended and graduated from Haverling High School in 2008. During her high school years, she played volleyball and sang in the choir. She had many friends and enjoyed hanging out with them.

Ame fought Juvenile Huntington’s Disease with every ounce of her being after being diagnosed in her early 20’s. She attended several JHD conferences or symposiums and three benefits for JHD were held in her honor over the years. After being diagnosed at such a young age, she and her family made every effort to make special memories with every chance they had.

Ame is survived by her 10-year-old daughter, Emma Treat, who was her pride and joy. She is also survived by her loving mother, Kim Sheehan Conrad, her sister Jilian Conrad Padaoan (Vince), and their son Jerimiah, her brother Jesse Conrad and his daughter Aurora.

Also surviving are her aunts Valerie Hudok, Kelly Snowberger and Joyel Cummings; her uncles Mike, Dan, Frank and Bruce . Each of these were care givers to Ame at one point in time or another. Ame is also survived by many wonderful cousins, her daughter’s father, Jason Treat , and many other friends

Ame was predeceased by her father and very special grandmother, Shirley Jewel.

If Ame were able to express her thanks to the many caregivers she has had over the last few years, she would first thank her mom for always being on call 24/7. She would add her loyal and trusted friend, Gabe Lamphier who was steadfast and only wanted the best for Ame. She would thank her uncles Bruce and Mike for stepping in and taking the hard shifts when no one else could. She would thank her other care givers who came and helped her family through this tragic disease. She would thank all her friends and her mom’s friends for stopping in to say hi, deliver a meal, drop off a gift or just to spend a little time. Juvenile Huntington’s Disease can be a very lonely journey.

Ame and her mom would also like to thank representatives, Katie Jackson and Katrina Hamel, from the Huntington’s Association who supported them every step of the way.

Calling hours for Ame were held on Wednesday, September 30 at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home in Bath, NY from 11am – 1pm with the Funeral Service held at 1pm with Sis Conrad officiating. Burial was in Nondaga Cemetery and a Graveside Service was held immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a monetary donation towards final arrangements or making a donation to the ‘Help for HD.org” in memory of Amethyst Nicole Conrad.