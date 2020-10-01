The Steuben Courier Advocate

Jocelyn R. Sullivan-Knapp, age 47, of Corning, New York completed her earthly journey on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, and transitioned to her eternal life with the heavenly father.

Jocelyn is survived by her husband Stephen Knapp of Bath; two children: Sean Sullivan, Ava Sullivan-Knapp; her father: William E. Hendershot Sr. of Cameron Mills; brother: Chuck (Ingrid) Hendershot of VA; father and mother in law: Jim and Janice Sullivan of Bradford; step-father: Kim (Sandy VanZile) Moeller of Corning, along with a multitude of friends that made up her extended family. She was predeceased by her mother: Linda Hendershot; brothers: Sean Bunker and William (Bucky) Hendershot Jr.; maternal grandmother: Ruth Gill; paternal grandparents: Charles and Matilda Hendershot and her Uncle James Gill.

Jocelyn was born on April 5, 1973 in Hornell, New York to William and Linda (Gill) Hendershot. She grew up in the Cameron Mills – Addison area, graduating from Addison Central School. After high school, Jocelyn attended Corning Community College and SUNY Cortland studying computer and information technology sciences. She began her work career with United Parcel Service, however most recently she completed 20 years of service with the Radisson Hotel in Corning as their IT Specialist. She also worked in the admissions office at Corning Community College and had achieved the designation of Senior Gold Ambassador with Plexus Worldwide.

She loved life, travel, her country, her family and friends. Jocelyn’s laugh was unmistakable and contagious. She enjoyed politics and had very strong opinions that she would gladly share. Family and friends were very important to her, but her world truly centered around her two children Sean and Ava. Jocelyn loved to travel with the kids, especially to amusements parks and on camping trips. In her youth, Jocelyn was an accomplished horsewoman and she has passed on that love to her daughter, Ava, who is following in her mother’s footsteps as an equestrian. Sean shares his mother’s passion for the Christmas season and is planning on building on the family traditions that they shared with their Momma.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street in Addison on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Addison Rural Cemetery. All Covid-19 precautions and regulations must be followed, face masks required.

Memorial donations in Jocelyn’s name may be sent to www.gofundme.com/f/sean-amp-ava039s-future-fund? or to the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery, 30 Corporate Woods # 220, Rochester, NY 14623. Funds donated to the Sean and Ava future fund will be used to provide for the children’s health, wealth and education in the years ahead.

Kind words or fond memories of Jocelyn can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.