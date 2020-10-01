The Steuben Courier Advocate

Mary (Nadjadi) Davidson of Savona, New York passed away September 15, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida, where she and husband, Tom, spent their winters. Mary was born June 11, 1943 at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, to parents Michael and Mary Nadjadi. They later moved to Bradford, New York where Mary was raised and attended Bradford Central School, from where she later graduated. Mary married her husband Tom of 58 years on May 15th of 1962. They were married at St. Stanislaus Church in Bradford. Besides her husband, Tom, Mary is survived by her three children, Rene’ (Alan) Force of Bath, NY, Rebecca (Edward) Luta of Bradford, NY, and Matthew Davidson (Becky) of Rochester, NY. She had six grandsons, three granddaughters, and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Marge (Robert) Cogswell/Klick, Julia Utter, Dorothy (James) Elliott, brother Victor Nadjadi, sister-in-law Barbara Nadjadi, and lifelong friend Linda (Robbins) Keegan, plus many nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog Mighty. Mary was a talented writer, excelling in journalism and poetry. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and collectables. She had a great sense of humor, taking particular joy in making others laugh. She was a kind and generous person and had a special place in her heart for animals. She often found caring homes for abandoned and homeless dogs. Mary will remain in our hearts forever. A memorial and celebration of life is planned for a later date.